Overmoon Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (OVM)

Overmoon (OVM) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Overmoon has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Overmoon has a market capitalization of $37,407.72 and $73,705.00 worth of Overmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Overmoon token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Overmoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Overmoon Token Profile

Overmoon was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Overmoon’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Overmoon is overmoontoken.com. Overmoon’s official Twitter account is @overmoontoken.

Overmoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Overmoon (OVM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Overmoon has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Overmoon is 0 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://overmoontoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Overmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Overmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Overmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Overmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Overmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.