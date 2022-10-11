Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,084 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. 16,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,327. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

