Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. Corning comprises about 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Corning by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 36,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,717. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

