Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.15. 77,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

