Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 3.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 162,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. 18,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,258. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.