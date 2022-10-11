Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,709 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

Shares of GS traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.04. 11,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.12 and a 200-day moving average of $317.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

