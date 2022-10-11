Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. 430,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,491,864. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

