Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,803 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $295.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.71 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

