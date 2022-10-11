Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,323 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 3,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $914.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

