Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after buying an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,165. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

