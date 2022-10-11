Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) PT Lowered to 440.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from 530.00 to 440.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.50.

Pandora A/S Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 64,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,207. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

