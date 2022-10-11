Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.78

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 3348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 295.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.