Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.78

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 3348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.
Paramount Group Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 295.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
