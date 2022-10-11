Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 79,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 56,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.21.

QUALCOMM Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

