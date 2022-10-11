Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,597,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

