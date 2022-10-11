Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $19.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 122,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 848.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

