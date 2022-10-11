Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Raised by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.09. 12,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,555. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

