PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,375,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,477,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,601. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

