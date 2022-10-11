PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $66.61

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.61, but opened at $64.52. PDC Energy shares last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 1,358 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PDC Energy by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

