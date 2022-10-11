PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of PennantPark Investment worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $4,462,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 8,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,559. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $359.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

