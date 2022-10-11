PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

