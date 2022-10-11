Perpetuum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,314.00 (PRP)

Perpetuum (PRP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Perpetuum has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetuum token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetuum has a market capitalization of $382,897.39 and approximately $10,314.00 worth of Perpetuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,187.67 or 1.00013101 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00037785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022467 BTC.

Perpetuum Token Profile

PRP is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2021. Perpetuum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,861,323 tokens. The official website for Perpetuum is perpetuumcoin.com. Perpetuum’s official Twitter account is @perpetuumcoin.

Perpetuum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetuum (PRP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Perpetuum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Perpetuum is 0.00351877 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,701.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perpetuumcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

