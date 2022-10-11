PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835,559 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,040,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 174,638 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,231,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $49.65.

