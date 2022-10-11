Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. 45,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,787. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

