PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PCN opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

