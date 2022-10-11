PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PNI opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

