Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 117,683 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $247.19. 42,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,870. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

