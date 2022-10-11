Piper Sandler Cuts WeWork (NYSE:WE) Price Target to $7.00

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WE. UBS Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

WeWork Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WE opened at $2.41 on Friday. WeWork has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Insider Transactions at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WeWork will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

