Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.17. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,348 shares of company stock worth $166,429. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $78,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.