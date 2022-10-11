Planet Sandbox Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (PSB)

Planet Sandbox (PSB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Planet Sandbox has a total market cap of $116,746.69 and approximately $52,979.00 worth of Planet Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Planet Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Planet Sandbox has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Planet Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Planet Sandbox Token Profile

Planet Sandbox launched on September 1st, 2021. Planet Sandbox’s total supply is 4,310,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,286,194 tokens. Planet Sandbox’s official message board is planetsandbox.medium.com. The official website for Planet Sandbox is planetsandbox.io. Planet Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @planetsandbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Planet Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “Planet Sandbox (PSB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Planet Sandbox has a current supply of 4,310,625 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Planet Sandbox is 0.02139579 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $23,967.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetsandbox.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Planet Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Planet Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Planet Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Planet Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Planet Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.