Platypus Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Million (PTP)

Platypus Finance (PTP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Platypus Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Platypus Finance has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $267,040.00 worth of Platypus Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Platypus Finance has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Platypus Finance

Platypus Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Platypus Finance’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,479,299 tokens. Platypus Finance’s official Twitter account is @platypusdefi. Platypus Finance’s official website is platypus.finance.

Platypus Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platypus Finance (PTP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Platypus Finance has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Platypus Finance is 0.08314621 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $310,154.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platypus.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platypus Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platypus Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Platypus Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

