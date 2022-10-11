Play It Forward DAO (PIF) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $414,856.93

Play It Forward DAO (PIF) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Play It Forward DAO has a market cap of $414,856.93 and $23,260.00 worth of Play It Forward DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Play It Forward DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Play It Forward DAO has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Play It Forward DAO Token Profile

Play It Forward DAO was first traded on August 1st, 2021. Play It Forward DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,105,438 tokens. Play It Forward DAO’s official website is playitfwd.io. Play It Forward DAO’s official message board is pif-dao.medium.com. Play It Forward DAO’s official Twitter account is @pif_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Play It Forward DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Play It Forward DAO (PIF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Play It Forward DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Play It Forward DAO is 0.01006736 USD and is down -12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $38,324.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playitfwd.io/.”

