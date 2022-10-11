Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 16.7%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 210,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 41,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, molybdenum, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

