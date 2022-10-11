PlayNity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53,907.16 (PLY)

PlayNity (PLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, PlayNity has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. PlayNity has a market capitalization of $53,907.16 and $9,012.00 worth of PlayNity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayNity token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayNity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PlayNity Token Profile

PlayNity was first traded on December 7th, 2021. PlayNity’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,545,556 tokens. PlayNity’s official Twitter account is @play_nity and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayNity’s official message board is medium.com/@media_playnity. The official website for PlayNity is playnity.io.

Buying and Selling PlayNity

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayNity (PLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. PlayNity has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlayNity is 0.00580755 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,182.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playnity.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayNity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayNity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayNity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayNity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayNity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.