POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.60. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 2,325 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PNT. William Blair began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,961 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

