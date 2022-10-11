Pomicoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $94,493.50 (POMI)

Pomicoin (POMI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Pomicoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pomicoin has traded 169.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pomicoin has a market cap of $94,493.50 and approximately $21,455.00 worth of Pomicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pomicoin Profile

Pomicoin was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Pomicoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000,000 tokens. Pomicoin’s official Twitter account is @pomicoin. The official website for Pomicoin is www.pomicoin.com.

Pomicoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pomicoin (POMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pomicoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pomicoin is 0.00000018 USD and is down -28.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $168.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pomicoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pomicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pomicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pomicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

