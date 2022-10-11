PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Given New €2.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on PostNL from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

PostNL Price Performance

TNTFF stock remained flat at $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. PostNL has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

