Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.38.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

TSE:PD opened at C$78.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$37.90 and a 1-year high of C$109.29.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$326.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$299.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 11.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

