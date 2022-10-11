Predictcoin (PRED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,248.00

Predictcoin (PRED) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Predictcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Predictcoin has a market cap of $70,717.85 and approximately $18,248.00 worth of Predictcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Predictcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Predictcoin

Predictcoin was first traded on September 13th, 2021. Predictcoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,000 tokens. Predictcoin’s official message board is predictcoin.medium.com. Predictcoin’s official website is predictcoin.finance. Predictcoin’s official Twitter account is @predictcoinfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Predictcoin is https://reddit.com/r/predictcoinfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Predictcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Predictcoin (PRED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Predictcoin has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Predictcoin is 0.8042924 USD and is down -12.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $916.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://predictcoin.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Predictcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Predictcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Predictcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

