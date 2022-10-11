Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 705 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 602,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.22. 9,871,187 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60.

