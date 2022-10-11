Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $108,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.3 %

S&P Global stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.86. The stock had a trading volume of 122,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,995. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.71 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.64.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

