Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,541. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.