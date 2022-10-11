Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.08. 217,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,746. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.09.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.