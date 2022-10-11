Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLUD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011. Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

