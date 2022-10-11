Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 2.1 %

BKNG traded down $35.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,635.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,890.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,002.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

