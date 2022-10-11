Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 510,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 14.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,121. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.