Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

