Private Capital Group LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $151.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

