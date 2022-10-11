Private Capital Group LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $175,759,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,380,000 after acquiring an additional 348,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $175.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day moving average is $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.41 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

