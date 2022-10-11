Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.63.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $219.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.60 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

