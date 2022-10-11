Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,201,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $154.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

